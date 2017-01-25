Spanish Town parade party to be held Feb. 25

The fifth annual Spanish Town parade party will be held Saturday, February 25 at the Capitol Park Museum.

The party is a family-friendly event with catering from the Pelican House, including grits n' grillades, hot dogs, and a mac n' cheese bar. There will also be a king cake tasting with a drawing to win LSU baseball tickets.

There will be a separate parade viewing area for guests as well. Face painting and Mardi Gras mask-making activities will be available for kids. The event will feature a cash bar with beer, mimosas, and Bloody Mary's, as well as a signature "Pink" cocktail from the Pelican House. No outside coolers will be allowed at the event.

Adult tickets are $35 for non-members and $25 for members of Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Kids 12 and under get in for $5.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum, located at 660 N 4th St. across from the State Capitol at Spanish Town Rd. and 4th.

Advance tickets are available at eventbrite.com under "Spanish Town Parade Party." Tickets will also be for sale at the event. For more information, visit the event Facebook page here.

