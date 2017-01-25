Vigil to be held for LSU grad who died after being swept into ocean on San Diego beach

A recent LSU graduate died in San Diego after a large wave swept her and a second woman into the sea.

Officials confirm that Adriana Toro, 23, died in the hospital Saturday, January 21 after she was rescued from the water.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Toro on Sunday, January 29 by the river near Capital City Grill, where Toro worked. It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

According to our sister station CBS 8, Toro was walking on the beach with the unidentified second woman. The water was 58 degrees when they were knocked off the rocks and tossed into the water.

"They were like right in front of us, they were like right there and then all of a sudden, they were gone," said witness, Janice Ambrosiani. "It's not like they were way down in an area where they shouldn't be. We were right on the wall there on the sidewalk."

A lifeguard saved the unidentified woman from the water. It took roughly 40 minutes for rescue crews to remove Toro from the water.

Toro was transported to the UCSD Medical Center where she died Saturday night, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Joe Amador.

