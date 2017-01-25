Former LSU players practice for Senior Bowl

LSU will be well represented in Alabama over the weekend for the Senior Bowl.

Some now former Tigers are getting ready to take the step to the next level.

If 2016 was the start to the NFL interviewing process, Tuesday marked the first day of call backs. Four former LSU Tigers are practicing this week in Mobile in preparation for the Senior Bowl. It is an opportunity to impress coaches and scouts at the next level and ultimately, improve their NFL draft stock.

“It's great,” said wide receiver Travin Dural. “It's a great chance to showcase the things I've been working on all year. It's a great chance to come out and play football one more time as a collegiate athlete. It's a great chance to come out with some of my teammates and some of the best players in college football.”

“I'm just having fun with it,” added center Ethan Pocic. “It's definitely a lot of stress and a lot of pressure - keep you up late and everything - but you have to have fun with. It's definitely the best of the best, so you have to work. You also have to have good technique. Bad technique will get you beat. Coming out here will really make you focus on your technique.”

“Thanks to Coach Orgeron at LSU,” said linebacker Duke Riley. “He made our practices NFL-like, so I felt like I was at an LSU practice today. It just felt smooth.”

When it comes to an NFL fit, you really don't have a say in the matter, but what are you looking for in an NFL franchise, coaching staff and things like that?

“Just a team that wants to win. Go up in there with players with the right vibes and if they don't have it, I want to just bring it to them. I want to create winners around me and going to a program with winners on and off the field,” Riley answered.

“I feel like I'm an all-around player,” cornerback Tre’Davious White said. “I play special teams, I play inside, I play outside, I play a little bit of safety. I just don't want to leave any question marks. Guys know what I can do. Dreams really do come true. It really hasn't set home yet with me. I guess on draft night it will.”

Like most new college graduates entering the workforce, each of the former Tigers we spoke with said they were a little bit nervous knowing that each and every move they make will be analyzed and critiqued.

The Senior Bowl will be played Saturday at 1:30 p.m. It will be televised on NFL Network.

