Woman's body found under bridge on I-12 in Walker

Police suspect foul play in the case of a woman's body found under a bridge near the interstate.

"We understand that there are a number of questions that remain unanswered," said Captain Sharp, a spokesperson for the Walker Police Department. "However, our primary concern is to determine whether a crime has been committed and if so, the identity of those who are responsible."

Investigators were called to I-12 near mile marker 14.2 Wednesday morning.

Officials say the woman's body, which is badly decomposed, was located underneath the West Colyell Bridge.

"Judging from the condition of the body, it appears that she has been deceased in excess of a week," said Captain John Sharp.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death. Although the case has not officially been classified as a homicide, it is considered suspicious.

There are several active missing person cases in Livingston Parish. Investigators are reviewing those cases.

"We recognize the likelihood that friends and family are looking for the victim, so determining her identity and notifying her family is a priority."

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

