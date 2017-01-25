LSU softball lands three on Preseason All-SEC Team

LSU outfielder Bailey Landry, pitcher Carley Hoover and catcher Sahvanna Jaquish have been named to the 2017 Preseason All-SEC Team.

Landry. a senior from Prairieville, hit .324 last season with six doubles, six triples and three home runs.

Hoover was 22-8 last year, with a 2.27 earned run average. The junior had 225 strike outs in 194.1 innings pitched.

Jaquish had a batting average of .343, including 19 doubles and 13 home runs in 2016. The senior from Highlands, CA led the Tigers with 76 RBI.

LSU, Florida and Georgia led all schools with three selections each.

SEC coaches picked the Tigers to finish third in the conference behind Florida and Auburn.

LSU welcomes Oklahoma St. to Tiger Park on Friday, Feb. 10 in the 2017 season opener.

