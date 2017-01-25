LSU Dance Marathon organization raising money for Day of Champions

Wednesday is the Day of Champions. The LSU Dance Marathon organization is sponsoring this event to raise at least $50,000 in one day for Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

The day is a part of a larger event in March where thousands of people will gather to dance for 26.2 hours. The time is meant to reflect the mileage of a full marathon.

The mission of Dance Marathon at LSU is to give students the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children through personal interactions and fundraising.

On Wednesday, the team will host a "Hype Room" event inside LSU's Memorial Tower to collect donations to meet the one-day $50,000 goal.

There will be games, food, entertainment and opportunities to make donations to the fund during the day. Donations can also be made online at www.dmatlsu.org.

Last year, the organization raised $265,839.69 in total. It is hoping to beat last year's record.

The Dance Marathon will take place March 24 and 25 at the John M. Parker Coliseum.

Anyone is welcome to register and attend the event.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.