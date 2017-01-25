LSU Dance Marathon organization raising money for Day of Champions

Roadway incidents for Friday, April 28More >>
Deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a 40-year-old woman whose body was found near the roadway at the Ascension/Assumption Parish line Thursday afternoon.More >>
The federal criminal probe into the police shooting of Alton Sterling involves many layers but, in the end, the result of the probe will likely be confined to answering only one question: whether the officers involved will or will not face any federal criminal charges.More >>
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a gravel truck overturned Friday morning, according to sources. Officials said LA 37 (Greenwell Springs Road) at Lee Price Road, which is south of Clinton, is closed due to the crash.More >>
Several parishes will head to the polls Saturday for Spring elections.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber; all because her son's haircut was taking too long. According to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the woman's son was getting his haircut on April 14 at Allstate Barber College on Lorain Avenue.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a fast-food worker in the leg after an argument turned violent.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
A Cleveland family is heartbroken as heroin takes the life of a wife and mother of three weeks after she walked away from her rehab center.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
