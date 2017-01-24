New bridge in Greensburg could take until end of year to be built

The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a blood drive for one of their own officers, who was injured in a car wreck while on duty just over three weeks ago.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a blood drive for one of their own officers, who was injured in a car wreck while on duty just over three weeks ago.More >>
Police are searching for a shooter, as a woman fights for her life in the hospital. The shooting happened on Winnebago Street near Pocasset Street in Baton Rouge around 1 a.m.More >>
Police are searching for a shooter, as a woman fights for her life in the hospital. The shooting happened on Winnebago Street near Pocasset Street in Baton Rouge around 1 a.m.More >>
Two people are dead after a crash on US 190 near a popular restaurant in Pointe Coupee Parish on Thursday, officials said. The Livonia Police Department reported it happened in front of Not Your Mama's Cafe & Tavern around 7 p.m.More >>
Two people are dead after a crash on US 190 near a popular restaurant in Pointe Coupee Parish on Thursday, officials said. The Livonia Police Department reported it happened in front of Not Your Mama's Cafe & Tavern around 7 p.m.More >>
The Jacksonville Jaguars have drafted former LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the 4th pick of the first round.More >>
The Jacksonville Jaguars have drafted former LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the 4th pick of the first round.More >>
A series of public seminars in Livingston Parish has been planned to help victims still struggling after the August flood.More >>
A series of public seminars in Livingston Parish has been planned to help victims still struggling after the August flood.More >>