New bridge in Greensburg could take until end of year to be built

The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says a replacement for the LA 10 bridge in Greensburg may not be finished until the end of the year.

“It will be a brand new bridge, it will have more capacity in terms of what it can carry, and the next time there's a flood, God forbid that it's a thousand-year flood, it will handle the water,” said Dr. Shawn Wilson, DOTD secretary.

Nonetheless, people living in the area are growing impatient. The bridge closed after its supports washed out in the August 2016 flood. Nearby businesses say they've been losing income and customers because of it ever since.

