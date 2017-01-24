Burl Cain objects to legislative audit into his time as warden

A day after a state legislative audit raised red flags about his time as warden at Angola, Burl Cain is objecting to the report’s findings. Cain described the latest investigation into his past as a "witch hunt."

The report from the legislative auditor’s office said Cain had prison employees work on his personal home in Baton Rouge. They reportedly did not go on leave while doing the work, meaning they may have been doing work on the state’s dime. Cain said to his knowledge, that is not true.

The audit also said Cain spent more than $27,000 in public funds to pay for appliances and household furnishings at his home on the Angola grounds. Cain argued that not all of those purchases were actually for the house. He also said some of the furniture he bought remained at the home after he resigned last January, leaving them for whoever replaced him.

"I'm not a thief. I wouldn’t knowingly take something that is not mine or knowingly break a rule," Cain said. "I have a stellar career, a good reputation, and this is not – what he’s accusing me of – I haven’t done. I didn’t feel that it was wrong."

The audit identifies 188 instances where members of Cain’s family reportedly stayed overnight in state-owned houses on the Angola grounds. The report further says that they ate 235 meals. Together, that amounts to more than $17,000 in questionable spending, according to the auditor’s office.

Cain did not deny that relatives had stayed in the guest homes, but he said it was the families of both his son, who is a warden, and daughter, who is married to a warden. He justified this by saying that they already live in state-owned homes, so essentially they were just switching from one state-owned home to another when they came to Angola.

"In my career there, I raised $3 million from the private sector in donations to save the taxpayers to build seven churches and build an education building. I don’t know of any state employee or anyone who raised that much private money for the state and gave it to the state. I think that should count too, as reflecting on my integrity and my intention to do well for the state," Cain said.

Several other state investigations into Cain’s time as warden have not led to evidence of illegal activity. Cain said he does not believe there is anything in the latest audit that could lead to an indictment.

