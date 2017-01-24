Mamere's Sweet Potato Pie

Air Date: January 24, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse.

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 1 9-inch Pie

Comment:

The Beauregard yam is one of the sweetest yams in Louisiana. This unique variety was originally produced at Louisiana State University in the late 1980s. The small Beauregard sweet potatoes are the best kind to use in this pie. The potato is normally 1½ inches in diameter and 4–6 inches in length. If only the larger sweet potato varieties are available, use 3–4 of that type instead of 6. Use only fresh sweet potatoes in this recipe for best results.

Ingredients:

1¼ pounds Beauguard sweet potatoes, peeled and (¼-inch) diced

¾ cup milk

½ cup sugar

½ cup heavy whipping cream

pinch ground cinnamon

pinch ground nutmeg

1 tbsp vanilla extract

3 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

1 (9-inch) pie shell, partially baked

1 cup heavy whipping cream, chilled

1 ounce bittersweet chocolate, grated, optional

1 tsp finely grated orange zest, optional

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a 2-quart saucepan over medium heat, combine sweet potatoes, milk and sugar then bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook 20 minutes or until sweet potatoes are very tender, stirring occasionally. Transfer potatoes mixture to bowl of a food processor then add ½ cup heavy whipping cream, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. Purée until very smooth. Add eggs and yolks then purée until well combined. Pour mixture into partially baked pie shell. Bake 35–40 minutes or until center no longer jiggles, turning pie plate halfway through baking process to ensure even cooking. Remove from oven and let cool. NOTE: Refrigerate if making a day ahead. To serve, allow pie to come to room temperature. In a large bowl, beat chilled heavy whipping cream until soft peaks form. Spread whipped cream evenly over pie. If desired, sprinkle with grated chocolate and garnish orange zest.