LSU professor extracts DNA from 100-year old specimens to be preserved for future scientific research

A series of public seminars in Livingston Parish has been planned to help victims still struggling after the August flood.More >>
Two people are dead after a car wreck on US 190 in front of Not Your Mama's Cafe & Tavern, says officials with the Livonia Police Department.More >>
A firefighter with Livingston Parish District #5 rescued a duckling from a storm drain Thursday evening.More >>
Imagine your child riding home on a school bus when it gets into an accident. Then the bus driver leaves the scene. The Baton Rouge Police Department handled such a situation a few weeks ago.More >>
Deputies are investigating a body that was found near the roadway at the Ascension/Assumption Parish line Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
