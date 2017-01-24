Detectives arrest man wanted for stealing $44K in merchandise from Verizon store

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man who was wanted for allegedly robbing the Verizon Wireless store in Prairieville in October, then again in December.

Howard Julian III of Baton Rouge was arrested after he reportedly robbed the Verizon store in Prairieville on October 3 and again on December 4, 2016. The investigation revealed the Julian supposedly forced store employees into a storage room before taking $44,000 worth of merchandise from the store.

Julian was arrested in his home in Baton Rouge by the Louisiana State Police Task Force on Thursday, January 19. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on two counts of armed robbery with the use of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

