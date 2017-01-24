Is Mayor Weston Broome planning to fire Chief Dabadie?

East Baton Rouge Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome made it a campaign promise that she would be hiring a new chief for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

On December 29, 2016, just before Mayor Weston Broome took office, she said a national search for a new police chief was underway to find someone who shared her vision about public safety. Back then, she said, "Chief Dabadie and I have had some positive and productive conversations that will continue through this transition."

WAFB 9News asked her the same question Tuesday and got nearly the same answer.

So where does the application process stand with the police chief?

"The police chief and I are having some very progressive and positive conversations and I envision in the near future, discussing in greater length with the public at whole," said Broome.

Dabadie has been chief since 2013. His position is protected by civil service law, meaning he can only be fired or demoted for a specific reason, not simply at the mayor's will.

When asked if she plans to keep or get rid of Chief Dabadie, Broome responded, "I have consistently said that I am going to hire a new police chief. I believe that Chief Dabadie is an honorable man. As the new mayor-president, I would like to go in a different direction, so I plan on hiring a new police chief. My position has not changed."

As for the nationwide search for a new chief, Broome said, "We have not started the application process because Chief Dabadie and I are still having some conversations around his present tenure as the police chief."

WAFB 9News asked Chief Dabadie for an interview. A statement from his office was released saying:

After speaking with Chief Dabadie, he advised that he and Mayor Broome are having meetings to come up with a resolution.

