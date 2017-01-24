Crime Stoppers tip leads to drug arrest in Ascension Parish

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division received a Crime Stoppers tip that led to the arrest of a suspect accused of selling heroin.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, detectives were able to arrange a meeting with the suspect at an undisclosed location. The suspect, later identified as Irvin Mitchell, 35, of Convent, arrived at the meeting and immediately fled upon recognizing narcotics detectives in the area. Detectives were able to located a vehicle, occupied by another male, later identified as David Bryant, 47, of Prairieville, and found a quantity of heroin and methamphetamine in Bryant's possession.

Detectives then searched the vehicle and found heroin and a digital scale. Shortly after, detectives learned where Mitchell was hiding and we able to locate and arrest him.

Both men were transported to the Ascension Parish Jail and charged with the following:

Irvin Mitchell: Possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances (two counts) Possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances Possession of heroin Possession of drug paraphernalia

David Bryant: Possession of heroin Possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances



Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.