Louisiana's unemployment rate drops, still among highest in nation

The state's unemployment rate decreased last month, but still hovers near the worst in the nation.

The latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor show December’s unemployment rate at 6.1 percent. That’s roughly 129,000 people.

Louisiana comes in at the fourth highest for unemployment rate among states. The national unemployment rate sits around 4.7 percent.

