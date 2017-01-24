Mayor, EBR superintendent address parents who support St. George breakaway

Tuesday, Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome touched on the desire by some to form their own public school system in the St. George area.

She spoke at a luncheon put on by the Foundation of East Baton Rouge Schools, along with school superintendent Warren Drake. They answered questions about early childhood education, talking about the Cradle to K program, higher education, and post-education jobs. As for parents who support the St. George breakaway, both say it's important for the city-parish and school board to work together.

“We are Baton Rouge. Our system, we have over 40,000 students and we are Baton Rouge. We have to work together because a great school system is important to the success of our city,” said Drake.

“The mayor has to be concerned about education because as the superintendent said, education is certainly connected to our economic growth and our economic development,” said Broome.

The mayor says she wants more businesses to get involved. She is also planning a joint school board and city council meeting down the road to further address the issue.

