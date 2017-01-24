Award-winning dance group to perform for Baton Rouge area seniors during Mardi Gras season

An award-winning dance group in the Baton Rouge area plans to bring "Mardi Gras pageantry" to nursing homes and senior living facilities around the area.

The award-winning Senior Line Dance group known as the “YaYas” will be doing a tour around the Baton Rouge area to get the Mardi Gras season going. They will be bringing Mardi Gras pageantry to nursing homes and group homes with the hope of showing residents how to party “Mardi Gras style.”

The YaYas hope to bring "the joy of music and dancing to those that are not able to experience it on a daily basis."

The group will be performing at the following locations:

Thursday, January 26 Livingston Activity Center, Walker - 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, February 2 Harvest Manor, Denham Springs - 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 9

Amber Terrace, Baton Rouge - 10:30 a.m.

Carrington Place, Baton Rouge - 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 11 Veteran’s Home, Jackson - 10 a.m.

Thursday, February 16 Landmark, Baton Rouge - 10 a.m.

Sunday, February 19 Civitan Dance - 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 23 St. Claire, Baton Rouge - 1 to 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 Spanish Town Parade, Baton Rouge -12 p.m.



