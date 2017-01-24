Victim dies in shooting on Jefferson Ave. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Victim dies in shooting on Jefferson Ave.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: BRPD Source: BRPD
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The victim in a shooting that occurred Friday has died from his injuries.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim as Devin Johnese, 35, of Baton Rouge. He died January 29 after being taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

BRPD is trying to identify the suspect accused of shooting Johnese on January 20 on the corner of Jefferson Ave. and N 23rd St.

The shooting occurred on Friday, January 20 around 11:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of N 23rd St.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an altercation between the suspect and Johnese, who was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in this case should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. 

