LDWF agent Tyler Wheeler set to be released from hospital Thursday

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries St. Agent Tyler Wheeler is making progress in his recovery after being shot on January 7.

In a Facebook post from the Louisiana Wildlife Agents Association, it states Wheeler is making "remarkable progress daily on his road to recovery." The association thanks everyone for their support of Agent Wheeler.

According to our sister station, WVUE in New Orleans, Wheeler is set to be released from the LSU Health Shreveport Trauma Center on Thursday, January 26. He will then be transported to a rehab facility in Mississippi, according to his father, Darren Wheeler.

Two Monroe residents are in custody in this case after authorities say one allegedly shot Wheeler, while another assisted.

On January 7, Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler, a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agent, was shot multiple times in the line of duty during a vehicle stop on US 165 in Morehouse Parish, just north of the Ouachita Parish line.

Louisiana State Police detectives began investigating the shooting and evidence was quickly discovered that lead to the arrest of Amethyst Baird, 31, of Monroe.

According to authorities, during the course of the investigation, it was also discovered Jeremy Gullette, 34, of Monroe, assisted Baird in the shooting.

“I am very proud of the hard work and persistence of investigators to quickly identify and arrest these suspects,” said Colonel Mike Edmonson, State Police Superintendent. “We continue to pray for Agent Wheeler as he recovers from this senseless assault.”

Both were charged and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Baird was charged with one count of attempted first degree murder of a police officer, while Gullette was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder.

As of January 7, family members of Wheeler say his brain scans show no damage. Doctors are telling them the track of the bullet didn't do as much damage as first thought, but they are still looking over his other wounds and are planning surgery on his jaw, which they say was broken by one of the bullets.

