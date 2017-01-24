Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Old Hammond Hwy.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Old Hammond Hwy., say Baton Rouge Police officials.

The suspect arrested is Marvell Carter, 24. He arrested Thursday and will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second degree murder.

One person is dead after the shooting, which occurred at an apartment complex on Old Hammond Hwy. on Tuesday, January 24.

According to BRPD, the victim was shot in the midsection at roughly 3 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex located in the 11800 block of Old Hammond Hwy.

The victim has been identified as Jerrid Davis, 22. The motive for this shooting is still unknown.

