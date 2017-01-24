LSU announces spring football dates

LSU will hold its annual Spring Football game on Saturday, April 22 in Tiger Stadium.

Head coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers will begin spring practice on Saturday, March 11.

The team will practice a total of 15 times during the spring leading up to the Spring Game.

The university will release more details about the game and other events surrounding the contest on campus that day at a later time.

LSU beat Louisville 29-9 in the Citrus Bowl finishing 8-4 on the season, The Tigers won six of eight games under Coach O.

Fans will also get a chance to see the offense under new coordinator Matt Canada.

Just in case you're wondering, LSU will start the 2017 season against BYU on Saturday, Sept. 2 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

