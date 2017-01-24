Pointe Coupee veteran's monument to sell bricks

The Pointe Coupee Veteran's Monument Committee began selling bricks for the Pointe Coupee Parish Veteran's Monument Monday, January 23.

The organization will continue to sell bricks for the monument through Friday, June 16. Visit www.lalegion.org to purchase bricks. Order forms can also be picked up at Guaranty Bank, located at 175 New Roads St. in New Roads, at the drive through window.

