Five people arrested in Tangipahoa Parish drug bust; found with counterfeit currency

Five people have been arrested in Tangipahoa Parish after a search warrant was executed at the Budget Inn in Hammond as part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activity going on in the hotel room, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office (TPSO) reports.

On January 18, the TPSO Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigations, and the Hammond Police Department's Narcotics Division conducted the search warrant at the hotel. Five subjects were detained as a result.

Glenn Dufrene, 38, of Ponchatoula, Robin Smith, 28, of Tickfaw, Jessica Ragan, 33, of Robert, Carla Manzella McGraw, 37, of Hammond, and Matthew McKinley, 27, of Robert, were all arrested for various charges, ranging from narcotics violations, conspiracy to commit monetary instrument abuse, money laundering, and racketeering.

Officials say during the arrest, McKinley violently resisted officers. Numerous narcotics were discovered as a result of the search, including methamphetamine, klonopin, and hydrocodone, as well as drug paraphernalia used to ingest methamphetamine. Additionally, a large sum of counterfeit U.S. currency was discovered, along with the electronic equipment used to manufacture counterfeit currency. It was learned during the investigation the counterfeit currency was being used to further narcotics activities and as part of a conspiracy to purchase a large amount of narcotics to be sold for profit.

All five suspects have been charges and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. The U.S. Secret Service was notified in regards to the findings of the investigation and will further the investigation in the future.

The suspects were charged as follows:

Glenn Dufrene: Possession of drug paraphernalia Possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances Money laundering Conspiracy to commit monetary instruct abuse Racketeering

Carla Manzella McGraw: Possession of drug paraphernalia Possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances Money laundering Conspiracy to commit monetary instruct abuse Racketeering

Matthew McKinley: Possession of drug paraphernalia Possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances Money laundering Conspiracy to commit monetary instrument abuse Racketeering Battery of a police officer Resisting an officer by force or violence

Jessica Ragan: Possession of drug paraphernalia Possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances Money laundering Conspiracy to commit monetary instruct abuse Racketeering

Robin Smith: Failing to appear warrants (7 counts) Possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances Possession of drug paraphernalia Possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances Money laundering Conspiracy to commit monetary instrument abuse



