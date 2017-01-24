Scotlandville QB Levi Lewis wins 10th annual Warrick Dunn Award

Watch the entire banquet on the 9Sports Facebook page.

Scotlandville football standout Levi Lewis won the 2016 Warrick Dunn Award on Wednesday, January 25, among 8 total finalists.

Lewis is an electric, dual-threat quarterback who's been thrilling Hornets fans for years.

As a senior, Lewis passed for 2,450 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,577 yards and 23 more scores. Behind the electric lefty, Scotlandville made it's first state championship appearance in nearly 50 years and its first ever as an LHSAA school.

Football is just one part of this amazing young man's life. Lewis is also an outstanding student with big plans to achieve in the college classroom as well.

The 10th anniversary WAFB Sportsline Player of the Year banquet featuring nine finalists from eight different schools.

Amite has two finalists, quarterback Elijah Walker and WR/DB DeVonta Smith. Lutcher quarterback, Jontre Kirklin, is one of two LSU commits who are finalists, joining Livonia LB/RB Patrick Queen. The four other finalists are Scotlandville quarterback, Levi Lewis, Southern Lab defensive lineman, Shannon Forman, and running backs Tony Huey from the Dunham School and Evan Johnson from Loranger.

Warrick Dunn, the former NFL star for the Falcons and Bucs from Catholic High, agreed to come back to his hometown and present a Sportsline Player of the Year trophy beginning after the 2007 season.

Lutcher quarterback Blaine Gautier, now an LSU assistant coach, was the first winner, followed by Christian Life RB Shane Andrus and Capitol RB Frankie Jackson. NFL players Terrence Magee from Franklinton and LSU, and Landon Collins of Dutchtown, who starred collegiately at Alabama, were the winners in 2010 and 2011.

LSU players Kendell Beckwith, the linebacker from East Feliciana, Nick Brossette, the running back from U-High, and Lindsey Scott, the quarterback from Zachary, have won three of the last four trophies. Louisiana Tech linebacker, Russell Farris from Livonia, took home the award in 2013.

