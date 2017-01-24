Deputies release pics of man wanted for questioning in 'online scam'

Deputies want to question this man about what they are calling an online scam. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are asking people to take a look at surveillance pictures of a man in hopes someone recognizes him and helps them figure out his identity.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported he is wanted for questioning in connection with what deputies are calling an online scam.

Investigators said the victim, who does not live in Louisiana, contacted them because they had gotten in touch with a person claiming to be selling a vehicle online.

They added the victim sent money using MoneyGram and the man in the pictures reportedly picked up the money.

According to authorities, the victim did not receive the vehicle and has not been able to get in touch with the person allegedly selling the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or the reported scam is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

