LSU ranked No. 2 in latest gymnastics poll

The LSU gymnastics team held on to its No. 2 ranking in this week's RoadToNationals.com poll.
The Tigers (3-0) scored 197.475 Friday night in their victory against Texas Woman’s at the PMAC.
Oklahoma is still the No. 1 team in the country, followed by LSU (2), Florida (3), Utah (4) and Alabama (5).
LSU travels to Lexington to face No. 6 Kentucky Friday night at 6 p.m. The Wildcats are coming off of two strong performances, setting program records with their team scores.
SEC Teams in the top 25:
2. LSU
3. Florida
5. Alabama
6. Kentucky
11. Missouri
12. Georgia
16. Auburn
23. Arkansas
LSU is 2-0 in the SEC this year, beating No. 5 Alabama and No. 12 Georgia. The schedule doesn't get any easier for LSU. The Tigers play No. 6 Kentucky next followed by No. 11 Missouri and No. 23 Arkansas.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.