LSU ranked No. 2 in latest gymnastics poll

The LSU gymnastics team held on to its No. 2 ranking in this week's RoadToNationals.com poll.

The Tigers (3-0) scored 197.475 Friday night in their victory against Texas Woman’s at the PMAC.

Oklahoma is still the No. 1 team in the country, followed by LSU (2), Florida (3), Utah (4) and Alabama (5).

LSU travels to Lexington to face No. 6 Kentucky Friday night at 6 p.m. The Wildcats are coming off of two strong performances, setting program records with their team scores.

SEC Teams in the top 25:

2. LSU

3. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Kentucky

11. Missouri

12. Georgia

16. Auburn

23. Arkansas

LSU is 2-0 in the SEC this year, beating No. 5 Alabama and No. 12 Georgia. The schedule doesn't get any easier for LSU. The Tigers play No. 6 Kentucky next followed by No. 11 Missouri and No. 23 Arkansas.

