Two crashes involving 8 vehicles shut down portion of I-10 near Gonzales

Two crashes shut down a portion of I-10, but the situation was made worse when drivers who were stuck in the traffic tried to take an illegal path.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the first crash happened Tuesday at roughly 8:45 a.m. on I-10 westbound at mile marker 174. That crash involved an 18-wheeler and a second vehicle. Officials say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A short time later, a second crash one mile down the road involved six vehicles. In that incident only one person sustained moderate injuries.

When troopers were called out to the scene to assist, they had to divert their attention to motorists who were illegally crossing the median to try and get out of the traffic delay.

At least four vehicles became stuck in the median and had to be assisted by troopers. That created more traffic congestion because a tow truck is having to pull those vehicles from the media.

I-10 is currently open in both directions.

