Two crashes involving 8 vehicles shut down portion of I-10 near Gonzales

Deputies are investigating a body that was found near the roadway at the Ascension/Assumption Parish line.More >>
The federal decision in the Alton Sterling police shooting case could be imminent, according to several sources close to the initial investigation.More >>
Police have called off the search for a man who escaped custody Thursday afternoon, officials say.More >>
Dutch Physical Therapy will host the second seminar of the Helping You Help Yourself series that focuses on the people of Denham Springs and their struggles after the 2016 August Flood.More >>
Many different sheriff's offices and police departments, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), are holding events for Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 29.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.More >>
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
New Orleans firefighters rescued a naked man after he climbed a 14 story power transmission tower in New Orleans East.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
