'Black community needs to talk' says sister of murder victim

It’s NFL Draft Day! Who is going where and when? We’ll give you a peek ahead as LSU looks to have its name mentioned a number of times.More >>
Deputies are investigating a body that was found near the roadway at the Ascension/Assumption Parish line.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department have issued an arrest warrant for a man who is accused of raping a woman back in November of 2016.More >>
At a time when seconds count, some 911 operators claim time is being wasted. The Tangipahoa 911 Center reports 70 percent of the calls they get are mis-dials. They believe a new feature on the Apple Watch may be to blame.More >>
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Vancouver Dr. in Baton Rouge Thursday evening.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
According to Catawba County communications, the incident happened on Killian Avenue.More >>
An alleged gunman and a bystander at a gas station were both wounded during an officer-involved shooting incident at the Walmart on Bush River Road on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
