'Black community needs to talk' says sister of murder victim

A hard working man doing whatever he had to do to make ends meet. That's how family and investigators describe a man gunned down while heading out to work. And the sister of the victim has some strong words for the code of silence that is protecting his killer.

If you walk through the back part of the parking lot of the Elm Grove Garden Apartments in Baton Rouge, you'll quickly notice one thing. There are bullet casings everywhere. This is up on Elm Grove Garden Drive just west of Metro Airport. Back on November 18, 2016, many of those bullet casings came from the gun that killed Eric Green.

"Hard working guy. Works every day. Works weird hours and wakes up early to get out of the parking lot," says Detective Bryan Ballard with the Baton Rouge Police Department. It was at about one o'clock that morning that he was doing exactly that, walking to his car again.

That's when somebody shot and killed him.

"This is somebody's son. He was a grandfather, a dad. He was my brother. To be shot down, multiple times. That's crazy," says his sister Leslie Pitcher.

He didn't stand a chance. He died on the scene in a hail of gunfire.

"Getting up, trying to go to work. Doing the right thing, providing for his kids. Shot right here in his work uniform. Laying right here," says Det. Ballard.

He was one of the ones who helped process the scene that night.

Investigators say it's not uncommon to hear gunshots back there. They tell us people show up and just shoot at nothing. That's why the parking lot is littered with bullet casings. But that night, the bullets had a target.

"I posted something on Facebook. If anybody know anything, let me know. I got a few in-boxes, but they won't go to the police and talk," says his sister.

And that's the problem. But it's one his sister says it's time to get over.

"The black community don't like to talk to the cops. That's crazy. It can be your son, your brother, your dad, your uncle. They can be in the same situation as my brother. And this guy is going to do it again," she says.

Was it a robbery? Did somebody stake out his routine? Is there more than one person involved? So many questions. But until we start talking, it doesn't matter how many bullet casings they find, they may not find the killer.

