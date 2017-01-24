Study ranks Louisiana as 7th state with highest Medicare waste spending

A manhunt is underway in Denham Springs right now in the area of Rushing Rd. Officials are looking for Nicholas Allen.More >>
Simply put, the world needs more young people like Mikel Albagdadi ... period. Mikel is a senior finance major at LSU. He will graduate in May.More >>
Parish Utilities of Ascension, serving public water systems in West Ascension, will be conducting a free chlorine burn of its water distribution system beginning Monday, May 8, 2017 and will last 30 days.More >>
A Kentwood man who escaped police is finally behind bars, officials announced.More >>
THURSDAY: Clearing skies - light winds, less humid - nice; a high of 82°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies; SE winds; a low of 66°
THURSDAY: Clearing skies - light winds, less humid - nice; a high of 82°
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
New Orleans firefighters are attempting to talk a possibly naked man back down to the groundMore >>
