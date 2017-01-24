Train hits 18-wheeler in East Baton Rouge Parish

A Kentwood man who escaped police is finally behind bars, officials announced.More >>
A Kentwood man who escaped police is finally behind bars, officials announced.More >>
THURSDAY: Clearing skies - light winds, less humid - nice; a high of 82°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies; SE winds; a low of 66°
THURSDAY: Clearing skies - light winds, less humid - nice; a high of 82°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies; SE winds; a low of 66°
Police are hoping someone out there recognizes a man accused of stealing someone’s identity to get credit cards and other items. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Robby Ducote, 39, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Police are hoping someone out there recognizes a man accused of stealing someone’s identity to get credit cards and other items. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Robby Ducote, 39, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
The Louisiana House has approved the bill that creates an exemption to the current Louisiana State Police anti-nepotism law. State representatives voted 92-1 to advance HB 308 to the Senate.More >>
The Louisiana House has approved the bill that creates an exemption to the current Louisiana State Police anti-nepotism law. State representatives voted 92-1 to advance HB 308 to the Senate.More >>
Dutch Physical Therapy will host the second seminar of the Helping You Help Yourself series that focuses on the people of Denham Springs and their struggles after the 2016 August Flood.More >>
Dutch Physical Therapy will host the second seminar of the Helping You Help Yourself series that focuses on the people of Denham Springs and their struggles after the 2016 August Flood.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.More >>
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
The 8-year-old’s father died months before she was born, and her mother says the girl’s eyes light up when she sees police officers.More >>
The 8-year-old’s father died months before she was born, and her mother says the girl’s eyes light up when she sees police officers.More >>
The couple died in the hospital by each other’s side, holding hands almost to the end.More >>
The couple died in the hospital by each other’s side, holding hands almost to the end.More >>