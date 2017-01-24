Train hits 18-wheeler in East Baton Rouge Parish - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Train hits 18-wheeler in East Baton Rouge Parish

Posted by WAFB Staff
US 61 near Baker (Source: WAFB) US 61 near Baker (Source: WAFB)
BAKER, LA (WAFB) -

Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler early Tuesday morning.

It happened on US 61, north of Thomas Road, just outside the Baker city limits around 2:30 a.m.

Louisiana State Police said it is believed there were no injuries as a result of the crash. 

No other details were available.

The crash is being investigated by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

