Committee forms in Clinton to help residents with long term recovery

Recovery has been slow for many people in East Feliciana Parish following the August flood. One group of citizens though is taking matters into their own hands to help those still in need.

A new committee of everyday citizens is forming to assist residents who still need more help than FEMA could provide. The group is still in its early stages and the members want to remain anonymous, but the work they hope to accomplish will be vital in helping determine what families need to recover long term.

"It may be something as simple as they need 60 sheets of sheetrock or they may need some flooring or they still may need a house mucked out or maybe they didn't muck their house out properly to begin with and they just need to start the process over," said Jody Moreau, director of East Feliciana Homeland Security.

Moreau, who took on the role just days into the flood, says the August disaster is much different than what residents in the parish are used to. Whereas a wind event is easier to recover from, he said this is much worse. "For the most part in this parish, it's a matter of cutting some limbs and some telephone poles, fixing some lines and patching some roofs. Water and flood events, they're a whole different monster in themselves," Moreau said.

The work will also be anonymous. Those on the committee will make decisions based on FEMA numbers and the level of assistance alone, which Moreau said will keep the work unbiased.

"It may be their neighbor, it may be their old football coach,” he said. “They don't know, but in order to remain impartial and just do it off of the case study and what the case worker presents to them, it has to remain anonymous."

While everyone is in different stages of their recovery, Moreau wants people to know they haven't been forgotten. "Do whatever you have to do on your own, but just know that we are also still working late at night and it's not going to stop," Moreau said.

While they say they have not forgotten about the residents in East Feliciana Parish, the group also said it is important for people to not rely on any outside source to help them fully recover.

