State Supreme Court to decide which charge stands in Lake Charles murder case

Congregation B'nai Israel is hosting Art & Soul, its biennial fundraiser on Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m.More >>
The McMains Children’s Developmental Center is inviting people to get an intimate view of how it serves the community.More >>
One person has been hospitalized after a house fire Wednesday evening.More >>
State senators agreed to give teens convicted of murder a chance at parole after serving 25 years of a life sentence.More >>
After about an hour of talks between Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome, Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, and the Police Union leader Sgt. Bryan Taylor, the metro council approved the purchase of body cams for the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
