Murder suspect in Denham Springs shooting arrested in Tampa

Investigators said a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in south Louisiana was arrested Monday in Florida.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported Thomas Fefee, 26, of Denham Springs, was taken into custody in the shooting death of Corey Graham, 27, of Baton Rouge.

"The information obtained through a Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers tip led our detectives to an apartment complex in Florida," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a written release. "Working with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa, Fefee was arrested at that apartment complex without incident at 5:05 p.m."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office stated when deputies arrived at the complex, Fefee refused to leave the apartment, so SWAT was called in to assist with the situation. Authorities said Fefee surrendered after several hours.

He is being held in Florida while the investigation continues.

LPSO said Graham was killed after a shooting on Monroe Perkins Road in Denham Springs on January 18. Officials added the victim was shot several times.

Fefee faces charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with the shooting.

