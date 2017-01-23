DPW employee cleared after being accused of stealing tractor in 2013

A former East Baton Rouge Department of Public Works employee featured in a 9News Investigators report after he was arrested for allegedly stealing a tractor, has been cleared.

Watson Williams was taken into custody back in 2013 shortly after the tractor was found in East Feliciana Parish. Williams insisted he was innocent and told the 9News Investigators that equipment theft was a big problem at the department.

A 9News Investigators report found that from 2009 to 2013, eight machines had gone missing from DPW lots across the parish.

Earlier this month, a judge dismissed the charge against Williams.

RELATED: City employee arrested, accused of stealing $45,000 tractor

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.