St. George Fire responds to fire at hotel on Summa Ave.; cause undetermined

The St. George Fire Department responded to a reported fire at the Towne Place Suites, located at 8735 Summa Ave. around 5 p.m. Monday evening.

Firefighters observed dense smoke coming from a downstairs maintenance closet. The fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system. St. George firefighters conducted a thorough inspection to assure the fire had not spread into walls, attic spaces, or voids between floors of the three-story hotel. No additional fire was discovered.

No injuries were reported in this incident as hotel staff evacuated guests and employees from the building.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.