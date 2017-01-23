St. George Fire responds to fire at hotel on Summa Ave.; cause undetermined

One person has been hospitalized after a house fire Wednesday evening.More >>
State senators agreed to give teens convicted of murder a chance at parole after serving 25 years of a life sentence.More >>
After about an hour of talks between Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome, Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, and the Police Union leader Sgt. Bryan Taylor, the metro council approved the purchase of body cams for the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish will decide Saturday, April 29 whether or not to approve two property tax renewals.More >>
No one was home during a house fire Wednesday evening on Parkoaks Dr., but a cat and a dog were rescued from the home by neighbors and firefighters.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
