Mayor Broome announces six cabinet positions

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome announced Monday several key staff positions in her new administration.

"I'm excited to work with these highly-qualified individuals who will be a part of my new cabinet. I'm confident that I have chosen the right people to help move this city forward," said Broome.

The appointments are as follows:

Brian Bernard - Human Resources Director: Bernard has been the interim human resources director for Baton Rouge since 2012. He has worked with for the city for the past 22 years. He has a bachelor's and master's degree from Southern University.

Carey Chauvin - Development Director: Chauvin has worked in this position for Baton Rouge since 2015. He has worked for the city for 23 years. He is a graduate of LSU.

Rowdy Gaudet - Assistant Chief Administrative Officer: Gaudet currently works as the chief of staff for the Disaster Recovery Unit for Louisiana and will join the administration in February. Gaudet has experience in government relations, business and economic development, infrastructure management, and strategic communications. He has a bachelor's degree in mass communication from McNeese State University and has a MBA from LSU.

Dr. James Gilmore - Assistant Chief Administrative Officer: Formerly, Dr. Gilmore was the director of the Louisiana Children's Cabinet in Governor John Bel Edwards' office. Dr. Gilmore has experience in human resources, training, and managing workforce development and educational programs for a variety of organizations. Dr. Gilmore has a bachelor's degree in political science from Southern University and a master's degree in public administration from LSU. He also has a PhD in human resource education from LSU.

Eric Romero - Director of Information Services: Romero has been interim director of information services for Baton Rouge since 2013. He has worked for the city for the past 22 years and is a graduate of Nicholls State University.

Dr. Tamiara Wade - Assistant Chief Administrative Officer: Dr. Wade formerly worked as a NASA learning expert and integration manager. She facilitated the management of national partnering entities and provided oversight to the development and implementation of federal programs. She has experience in research, policy, and academia. Dr. Wade holds a bachelor's degree in English from Southern University. She also has a master's degree in public administration from Southern University, and a PhD in public policy and urban affairs from Southern.

