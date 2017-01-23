Prairieville man arrested for impersonating law enforcement officer

A 28-year-old man from Prairieville has been arrested for impersonation of a police officer, says the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Christopher Rodriguez, 28, for false impersonation of a police officer and special restrictions on flashing lights on Sunday, January 22.

On Sunday night, deputies were dispatched to Van Broussard Rd. in reference to a complaint of a suspicious person. It was discovered that on Saturday, January 21, Rodriguez was allegedly driving a vehicle with flashing red lights and stopped another vehicle, referring to himself as an undercover agent while displaying a gun on his side. Officials say Rodriguez let the victim go and was later arrested at his home.

Rodriguez was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.