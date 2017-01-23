New support group for loved ones of addicts starting up in Baton Rouge

Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, a new support group will meet for the first time. The group is called PAL, or Parents of Addicted Loved Ones.

The group is being led by a local mother who lost her son to a heroin overdose.

The group is open to any loved ones of addicts, including spouses.

Meetings are scheduled for every Tuesday at O'Brien House, located at 446 N 12th St. It's completely confidential and registration is not required.

