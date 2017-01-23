Louisiana postpones electronic tax filing through state website

Taxpayers will not be able to electronically file their Louisiana income tax returns on the state’s free website starting today as the Louisiana Department of Revenue first promised.

A spokesman for the department, Byron Henderson, says more testing was needed on the state’s site and that has delayed use of the website to file electronic returns until at least February 6, 2017.

Henderson said the state is still accepting returns filed electronically through third party vendors like H&R Block or TurboTax. He said the state is also accepting paper returns that are mailed in.

