LSU police investigate third Tiger Stadium burglary in less than a month

A third burglary in less than a month at Tiger Stadium, but police do not believe any of the cases are connected.

The latest incident was reported to LSU Police on Sunday, January 22 around noon. Officials did not provide any information relative to the incident.

This is the third investigation for LSU Police at Tiger Stadium so far this month. In each case minor damage was reported.

Investigators have not released any information regarding possible suspects in the case, nor have they said whether any arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

