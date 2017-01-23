BRPD: Bank robbery suspect wanted

The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify an individual accused of robbing the Chase Bank on 11311 Florida Blvd. on Saturday, January 21 around 11:30 a.m.

The suspect allegedly entered the business and approached a teller window with a note demanding money. Officials say after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the business on foot. It is believed the suspect is driving a late model Ford Ranger pickup truck.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

The suspect is described as a white female in her mid-40s, weighing around 225 lbs. with long, dark hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.