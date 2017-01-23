Man wanted for obstruction of justice in Hammond murder

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man for obstruction of justice in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man that occurred in Hammond back in December.

The Hammond Police Department continues to investigate the homicide, which happened on December 28, 2016 at 54 Whitmar Dr. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Arthur Robinson (AKA "Wooda"), 22, of Hammond.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robinson is urged to contact Detective Corey Morse with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5758, or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information regarding the person responsible for the murder.

According to Hammond PD, the fatal shooting claimed the life of Darius Latin, who was shot inside the home at roughly 2 a.m.

Investigators have not determined a motive or suspect for this shooting.

In an effort to solve this case, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa has increased the cash reward from $1,000 to $2,500 for information.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245 (JAIL).

