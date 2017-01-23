LSU graduate dies after being swept into ocean on San Diego beach

One person has been hospitalized after a house fire Wednesday evening.More >>
State senators agreed to give teens convicted of murder a chance at parole after serving 25 years of a life sentence.More >>
After about an hour of talks between Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome, Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, and the Police Union leader Sgt. Bryan Taylor, the metro council approved the purchase of body cams for the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish will decide Saturday, April 29 whether or not to approve two property tax renewals.More >>
No one was home during a house fire Wednesday evening on Parkoaks Dr., but a cat and a dog were rescued from the home by neighbors and firefighters.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
A teacher sent a 12-year-old to the principal’s office last Thursday when she noticed his haircut.More >>
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.More >>
