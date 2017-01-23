Audit finds former Angola warden used public money and prison workers on his personal homes

No one was home during a house fire Wednesday evening on Parkoaks Dr., but a cat and a dog were rescued from the home by neighbors.More >>
A bill aimed at cracking down on so-called “sanctuary cities” in Louisiana narrowly made it out of a House committee Wednesday.More >>
One person has been hospitalized after a house fire Wednesday evening.More >>
Two teachers at Washington Elementary School in St. Landry Parish have been arrested after reportedly bullying students, reports the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
In a little more than 24 hours, several former LSU football players could add their names to an impressive list of Tigers who made the jump to the NFL.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
