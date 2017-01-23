LSU ranked No. 4 in preseason baseball poll

LSU will start the 2017 baseball season with another preseason top 5 ranking.

Baseball America places the Tigers at No. 4 in its preseason poll.

The Tigers are one of four SEC teams in the top 25. Florida enters the season at No. 3, followed by LSU (4), South Carolina (5) and Vanderbilt (11).

Louisiana-Lafayette enters the season with the No. 13 ranking in the poll. The Ragin' Cajuns and Tigers meet in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic at Zephyr Field in Metairie on Tuesday, April 11.

No. 4 LSU and No. 1 TCU will meet on March 3 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

LSU opens the season ranked in the top 5 in four polls:

No. 2 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll

No. 2 in the Perfect Game preseason poll

No. 4 in the Baseball America preseason poll

No. 5 in the D1 Baseball preseason poll

LSU opens the season against Air Force on Friday, Feb. 17 in Alex Box Stadium.

