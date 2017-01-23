Crews battle major blaze at recycling center in Prairieville

A major fire at a recycling center in Prairieville is contained, but firefighters are still working sifting through the debris.

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link for additional features - http://bit.ly/2kjVECC

The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Monday morning at Southside Recycling Center, 15542 Airline Hwy. Firefighters from the St. George Fire Department in Baton Rouge as well as the Gonzales Fire Department assisted the Prairieville Fire Department in fighting the blaze.

"I'm not sure at this time what sparked the blaze," said Prairieville fire Chief Mark Stewart. "We're going to be here awhile. It is surrounded right now."

The fire started in the area of the facility that houses old vehicles set to be recycled.

"It's stacks of dozens of vehicles that have been smashed down," said Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley. "The stack of vehicles are on fire. Everything in the vehicles is on fire."

Officials confirm that no one was injured.

"It's a little messy and concerning to the uniformed eye, but I think we're okay," said Sheriff Wiley.

A Hazmat crew is monitoring air quality. Stewart says they continue to monitor air quality and, as of 11am, all readings were normal and posed no threat.

"Air monitors are focused downwind in the residential areas and we are doing formal alerts with reverse 911 calls," said Sheriff Wiley.

LA 929 is closed at Airline Hwy due to crews working the blaze. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

WAFB has a crew at the scene and will be live at noon with the latest information.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.