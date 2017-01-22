BRPD: One shot on Yaun Dr. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRPD: One shot on Yaun Dr.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Yaun Dr. on Sunday, January 22.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Yaun Drive and Charles Street.

According to police, a 20-year-old male victim was shot in chest, but he is expected to survive.

Details are limited at this time.

