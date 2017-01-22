Man fights for his life after stabbing at convenience store, 2 arrested

Investigators said two people were arrested in connection with a stabbing at a convenience store that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported Jeremy Griner, 33, of French Settlement, and Jennifer Burton, 29, of Holden, both face attempted murder charges.

Officials said deputies were called to a fight at a store on LA 43 south of Albany before LA 1040 (Old Baton Rouge Highway) around 2 p.m.

"While the investigation continues at this hour, we can tell you that the victim and the two suspects had a pre-arranged meeting regarding a custody issue," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a written release. "The relationship between the three was obviously strained."

He added the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and remains hospitalized. His name was not released.

Griner was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Burton is charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The investigation is ongoing.

