Man fights for his life after stabbing at convenience store, 2 arrested

According to a professional engineering report on Louisiana's infrastructure, 11 vital systems, including roads, bridge, and drinking water, are "poorly maintained, inadequately funded, and not designed to meet tomorrow's demands."More >>
RAX Worldwide announced Wednesday they will host an Expungement Event for those who have damaging criminal records.More >>
At least one in eight Louisiana residents lives with diabetes, and another 32,000 are diagnosed every year. Baton Rouge General is trying to help educate people on strategies for managing care with their Diabetes Education and Nutrition Program, which they've been running since 2013.More >>
An offensive lineman for LSU football has been suspended, says head coach Ed Orgeron.More >>
A work release inmate in West Baton Rouge Parish was captured Wednesday morning after walking off a job site.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
