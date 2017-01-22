Advocates declare the end of January National School Choice Week

Facing pushback from Republicans and business interests, a key part of the governor's tax reform proposal was shelved Tuesday.More >>
A bill eliminating the death penalty in Louisiana overcame its first hurdle Tuesday at the capitol.More >>
A new housing option is in the works for the Scotlandville area, but not everyone is on board.More >>
Baton Rouge Police responded to a shots fired call on S. 16th St. at Wisteria Tuesday evening.More >>
People who have suffered devastating home and property losses during a disaster are often targeted by unscrupulous contractors, fly-by-night home repair scammers, and other con artists.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
