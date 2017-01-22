Flash flooding sweeps away group of Tangipahoa kayakers

A group of Tangipahoa visitors came up missing on Saturday, January 21 due to the rising waters in the Tangipahoa River.

Heavy rains late Friday and into the early morning hours on Saturday, created flash flooding on several Tangipahoa Parish roads, and prompted a search and rescue mission on the Tangipahoa River in the northern portion of the parish mid day on Saturday.

According to parish officials, four travelers launched four kayaks into the river near LA 10. Shortly after, all four kayaks capsized at different points on the river between LA 10 and LA 16 east of Amite.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller says, one of the victims, who carried his cell phone in a dry pack hanging around his neck, was able to dial 9-1-1, prompting a multi-agency response to search and rescue the crew.

Parish officials say, all four travelers were found and rescued at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Officials also say, one traveler was treated for hypothermia.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Tangipahoa Parish Fire District 1, U.S. Customs, Tangipahoa Parish Office of Homeland Security, and Parish Government all responded to the search.

